Saint John's Co-Cathedral

Be overwhelmed by the St John's Co Cathedral

There are no words that can prepare you for the baroque interior of the St John's Co Cathedral in Malta . And that's a good thing, because the instant reaction as you step through the first set of doors is worth the admission price alone. I'm not going to spoil the surprise, and the picture above gives only a tiny hint of the decor you'll discover within; it's one of the most expensively, expansively decorated 17th century interiors in Europe, and if your eyes don't pop at the sight then you must be a Russian oligarch. Also within is Caravaggio's masterpiece, the Beheading of John the Baptist, as well as the interred bones and gloriously glorifying tombstones of the Knights of Malta. But don't read too much about it before you go. Just enjoy a historical experience in full technicolour.