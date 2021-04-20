Saint John's Co-Cathedral

A Golden Fresco

Head to Valletta's famous Republica Street and into St. John’s-Co Cathedral. This is your chance to see original works from Mattia Preti—the renowned artist who painted these oil-based frescoes directly onto the stones of the vault ceiling. In addition, you can’t miss Caravaggio’s famous painting of the Beheading of St. John—an eerie work of art that captures a turbulent point in time like a photograph. A ticket there will provide you entrance to the cathedral, the attached museum, as well as an audio guide which is really helpful to explain all of the artwork, and architecture of the grand building.