Royal Malta Yacht Club Ta' Xbiex, Malta

Yacht Dreaming at the Valletta Boat Show The annual Valetta Boat Show graces the Maltese harbor each year around November. With exhibitions of the latest international yachting gear, impressive fleets on display, and cocktail celebrations, this event has been drawing boat-lovers from around the world since 2007. For a small entrance fee you'll have the chance to experience one of the most popular events in the area, while mingling on the marina with the great and good of the yachting industry.