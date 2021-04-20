Azure Window
Azure WindowEditor's note: After heavy storms in March 2017, the Azure Window and its supporting column collapsed into the sea.
Created thousands of years ago when two limestone caves collapsed, this natural rock formation is quite possibly the number one tourist attraction in all of Malta—and for good reason. Depending on the time of day you visit and from which angle you’re viewing it from, the water twinkles different shades of blue. Located on the island of Gozo, lots of people visit for sunset since it faces west, but keep in mind the water will be more navy than azure because of the light at this time of day. Visiting the site itself is free, though there’s a cove nearby where small boats can be hired for a €5 ride through the narrow caves and up to the window itself. Your captain may even take you under the rock if the tide and sea conditions cooperate. Whether up close in a boat, or a standing on one of the nearby cliffs, it’ll be clear why this mesmerizing wonder appears in various films and TV series, most notably (and recently), Game of Thrones. (It was the site of Daenerys and Khal Drogo’s wedding in the first episode of season one.) It’s also a magnificent diving location, known for its presence of shoe lobsters and large grouper, along with flat sponges and colorful algae. Swimming through the shadow of the arch from underwater is a magical experience.
Stunning Azure Window
This is a must-see in Malta. Take the tour bus to get here otherwise its quite challenging to get here on foot. There will be lots of tourists taking pictures but walk on the opposite side of the Azure Window and you will see stunning views of the limestone rock there. The window itself is a marvel and is magnificent to see the waves crashing below.
Gozo, a beautiful Island north of Malta
Gozo is a fantastic island just north of Malta. It is easy to get there by boat from Cirkewwa/Malta. The boat leaves more or less every hour. Best way to get around Gozo is the public transport, allthough you do need a bit of patience as some busses only leave once per hour. An all day ticket costs under 3 euros, so it is worth the wait. The main busstation is in Victoria and most busses go through here. Highlights in Gozo are the Azure Window (picture). A stunning rock formation on the north side. It is possible to dive in the area or get boats out to the rock. Ramla Bay beach is a red sandy beach. Nice beach but remember your shoes to get in the water as its very rocky. Day trips to Comino Island (Blue Lagoon). Great relaxing day by boat with plenty of time for snorkling, sunbathing or just enjoying the views. Gozo is much more laid back than Malta and if you stay in a farmhouse in a small town, you might experience the early morning "wake up calls": the meattruck or the vegetabletruck ringing their bells when passing the house. The local supermarket might merely be a "hole in the wall" and the local bakery might just be one stoneoven baking only two types of white bread. For a few days we felt like we had gone back in time....this island is well worth a visit...!
Azure Window
With my mother and paternal grandfather calling the Maltese Islands home, Malta holds a special place in my heart. However, it was Malta's little neighbor, Gozo, that captivated me. It's is alleged to be the Isle of Calypso made famous by Homer. It has a feel entirely of its own -- they even speak their own dialect of Maltese -- and is worth more than a cursory glance. I only visited for day trips, but would easily do two to three days in a farmhouse on Gozo when exploring the islands again. The Azure Window, Calypso's Cave, Ta Pinu, the Ggantija Temples... so much history on such a teensy tiny island.