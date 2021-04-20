Gozo, a beautiful Island north of Malta

Gozo is a fantastic island just north of Malta. It is easy to get there by boat from Cirkewwa/Malta. The boat leaves more or less every hour. Best way to get around Gozo is the public transport, allthough you do need a bit of patience as some busses only leave once per hour. An all day ticket costs under 3 euros, so it is worth the wait. The main busstation is in Victoria and most busses go through here. Highlights in Gozo are the Azure Window (picture). A stunning rock formation on the north side. It is possible to dive in the area or get boats out to the rock. Ramla Bay beach is a red sandy beach. Nice beach but remember your shoes to get in the water as its very rocky. Day trips to Comino Island (Blue Lagoon). Great relaxing day by boat with plenty of time for snorkling, sunbathing or just enjoying the views. Gozo is much more laid back than Malta and if you stay in a farmhouse in a small town, you might experience the early morning "wake up calls": the meattruck or the vegetabletruck ringing their bells when passing the house. The local supermarket might merely be a "hole in the wall" and the local bakery might just be one stoneoven baking only two types of white bread. For a few days we felt like we had gone back in time....this island is well worth a visit...!