The Maltese islands are reachable by plane or boat. The three main islands, Malta, Gozo, and Comino, are serviced by one airport, Malta International, which is known by locals as Luqa because of its location between the towns of Luqa and Gudja. While there are no direct flights from the United States, Air Malta code-shares with major airlines like Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates, and British Airways. As for the sea journey, Malta’s main cruise port in Valletta services lines such as Celebrity, Princess, MSC, Norwegian, and Holland America as part of their Mediterranean itineraries. Alternatively, Virtu Ferries offers passenger boats and excursions to and from ports in Sicily. The voyage is a little under two hours, and rates start at around $75 one way, depending on the season.



Once you arrive on Maltese soil, rent a car. Both Gozo and the main island of Malta are large enough to warrant your own set of wheels. Without one, you’ll be reliant on expensive taxi rides—best arranged by your hotel to reduce exorbitant rates—or the local bus system, which is cheap but unreliable. Cars are permitted on the main ferry from Malta to Gozo, which departs from Cirkewwa Port and arrives at Mgarr Port on Gozo about 30 minutes later. Schedules vary depending on the season, but generally there’s about 90 minutes between crossings, and the cost is less than $6 on foot or $18 with a car. In and around the Valletta harbor, there are smaller ferry and taxi boats that leave regularly for the nearby towns of Saint Julian’s and Sliema.