Prego

58 South St, Valletta, Malta
| +356 2122 4062
A Family Time Warp

The coffee is good, but it is Prego's design that will capture you. Furnished in 1964 and left intact since, the shop provides a beautifully simple, warm feeling when you walk in. You can stand and have a coffee at the bar or take a seat at the inviting sofa and enjoy a glass of wine while soaking in the ambiance of Prego. You won’t want to leave.

Make sure you stop in for a snack—this is an institution and shrine to the 1960’s. I talked to Giorgio, the owner, who told me all about his father and how the café started. The family run business started in 1947 when Salvatore Bezzina when brought one of the first coffee machines into Valletta—practically introducing Italian coffee to the masses.

Prego is located on the the steep streets on the northwest side of Valletta where you'll also find little wine bars, old shops with vintage signs, and plenty of local life.

A Day in Valletta.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

