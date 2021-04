You can easily knock off half of the things on most Singapore -must-eat lists at Maxwell Food Centre.This very popular hawker centre is easily one of Singapore's most well known and popular among tourists and locals alike. One of the main attractions at Maxwell is Tian Tian's Hainanese chicken rice, which many say is one of the best Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore.Other popular Singaporean dishes include rojak, carrot cake, banana fritters, sugar cane juice, etc. All the dishes are delicious and cheap.Finding a table might be difficult, so your best bet is just to find a family that looks like they're about done and stake it out. Sharing tables with strangers is also a good way to see what the locals are eating.