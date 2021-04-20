Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mason Lake

Ira Spring Memorial Trail
Website
Short & Steep: The Ira Spring Trail to Mason Lake North Bend Washington United States

Short & Steep: The Ira Spring Trail to Mason Lake

Located just inside the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, the Ira Spring Trail to Mason Lake is a relatively short hike in terms of distance, about six miles out and back. The elevation gain is what gets you on this hike - in only three miles the trail directs you up about 2,550 feet. It's a LOT of up, however the views at the top (seriously, amazing) and the lake itself make it all worthwhile.

The first two miles or so of the hike is honestly, rather unremarkable. However, continuing along you'll have amazing views of Mt. Rainer, the I-90 Corridor, and seasonal wildflowers. After three miles, crystal clear (and icy cold) Mason Lake is the perfect place for a dip after all that elevation gain. You can even make a night out of it and camp in one of the primitive sites marked around the lake.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points