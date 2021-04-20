Maryland State House
100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-946-5400
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Maryland State HouseThe Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol still in continuous legislative use. It is also the only state house to have served as the nation's capitol. This is a good starting point in Annapolis for introductions to Maryland history. There are also some interesting architectural features that include a Tiffany-style skylight in the Senate Chamber and acorn flagpole pedestal on top of the dome.
This building is open to the public every day, 9am-5pm. Self-guided tours are free and curated tours can be arranged by appointment.