Mary Thompson Farmhouse
19949 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076, USA
| +1 248-569-7122
More info
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur 12am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Working Farm in the Middle of an Urban Business AreaRight on Evergreen Road in the middle of Southfield, in a busy section of office buildings and hotels, the Mary Thompson Farmhouse and still-working farm presents a chance for the visitor to imagine exactly what life was like before the skyline became dominated by steel and glass.
For many years, Mary was a school teacher in New Jersey and Florida. However, later in life, she lived in the farmhouse and it was bequeathed to the city upon her passing, with the stipulation that it be forever preserved.
It's truly unusual for a historical site because of the working nature of the property and its proximity to such a thriving urban center.
Tours are available and more information can be obtained by calling (248) 354-4711.