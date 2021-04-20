Martim Moniz Lisboa 1100-341, 1100-393 Buenos Aires

Let's Mix at Martim Moniz This is the place to visit if you are looking for a multicultural neighborhood that is getting better and safer every day that passes. Near Mouraria, once a degraded neighborhood, you will find Martim Moniz’s Square—full of life, with many kiosks with esplanades, serving food and drinks from all over the world. Weekends feature the Fusion Market, with DJs, concerts, workshops, and debates. Even the city's mayor changed his office to this area, to show that is a good neighborhood.



From the square, you can see São Jorge’s Castle, up there on the hill, protecting us from evildoers.

