Marlins Park

501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125, USA
Website
| +1 305-480-1300
Take Me Out to the Ball Game

The state-of-the-art, 36,700-seat Marlins Park in the heart of Downtown is the home of the Miami Marlins baseball team. It has a retractable roof that takes just 13 minutes to go from fully closed to fully open, and there’s a floor-to-ceiling glass-walled concourse that overlooks glittery downtown Miami. The venue also houses a nightclub and several bars and restaurants—even one with a swimming pool.  Take a group tour to see one of the country’s most high-tech baseball fields up close, including the field, the clubhouse, the batting cage area, the home run sculpture, the bobblehead museum—and the aquarium at home plate.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

