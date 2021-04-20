Take Me Out to the Ball Game
The state-of-the-art, 36,700-seat Marlins Park in the heart of Downtown is the home of the Miami Marlins baseball team. It has a retractable roof that takes just 13 minutes to go from fully closed to fully open, and there’s a floor-to-ceiling glass-walled concourse that overlooks glittery downtown Miami. The venue also houses a nightclub and several bars and restaurants—even one with a swimming pool. Take a group tour to see one of the country’s most high-tech baseball fields up close, including the field, the clubhouse, the batting cage area, the home run sculpture, the bobblehead museum—and the aquarium at home plate.