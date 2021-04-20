Maritime Museum of San Diego
1492 North Harbor Drive
| +1 619-234-9153
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Ship Lover's Delight in San DiegoThe Maritime Museum of San Diego is a cool place to visit, especially if you love ships, boats, and history. The museum is spread across several ships that are docked in the San Diego harbor.
After buying your ticket, just walk along the gangplank and hop from ship to ship. You can explore the Star of India, the HMS Surprise, a B-39 submarine, the steam yacht Madea, and the steam ferry Berkeley. The displays are impressive and include dozens of intricate model ships, historical art, knots, and flags.