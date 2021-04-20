Marine Corps Heritage Foundation

National Museum of the Marine Corps
This museum opened in November 2006 as "a lasting tribute to the United States Marines—past, present, future" on a 135-acre site next to the Marine Corps base at Quantico. It's about a 45-minute drive south of D.C. on 1-95, and admission and parking are free. The dramatic design is inspired the image of the flag raisers of Iwo Jima in World War II. The galleries offer virtual experiences of World War I, World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam. You can also experience a marine's first days: Step onto the yellow footprints outside the bus that represent a recruit's first Marine Corps boot camp wake-up call as the DI yells his instructions. On-site restaurant Tun Tavern is named in honor of the original in Philadelphia
, Pennsylvania, which was the birthplace of the Marine Corps in 1775.