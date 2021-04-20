Atlanta's Best Neighborhood Bar
Tucked in an area known as Poncey Highlands, Manuel's Tavern has made a name for itself as the everyman's bar, a watering hole for politicians, college students, old timers and everyone in between. It's one of a few bars downtown that has its own parking lot, so it's a popular spot for birthdays, meetings and events. Manuel Maloof opened the bar in 1956, which soon became popular with senators, mayors, athletes, musicians and of course, local students, for the cheap prices. Manuel's boasts an extensive beer selection, but you can't beat the deal on $6 pitchers of Miller High Life and Pabst Blue Ribbon. The food is also a step above your standard bar fare, particularly the burgers, barbecue sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks.