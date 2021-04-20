Where are you going?
Manuel's Tavern

602 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Website
| +1 404-525-3447
Atlanta's Best Neighborhood Bar Atlanta Georgia United States
More info

Sun 9:30am - 12am
Mon 11am - 12am
Tue - Fri 11am - 1am
Sat 9:30am - 1am

Atlanta's Best Neighborhood Bar

Tucked in an area known as Poncey Highlands, Manuel's Tavern has made a name for itself as the everyman's bar, a watering hole for politicians, college students, old timers and everyone in between. It's one of a few bars downtown that has its own parking lot, so it's a popular spot for birthdays, meetings and events. Manuel Maloof opened the bar in 1956, which soon became popular with senators, mayors, athletes, musicians and of course, local students, for the cheap prices. Manuel's boasts an extensive beer selection, but you can't beat the deal on $6 pitchers of Miller High Life and Pabst Blue Ribbon. The food is also a step above your standard bar fare, particularly the burgers, barbecue sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

