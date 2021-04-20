Where are you going?
Maneki Japanese Restaurant

304 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-622-2631
A Taste of Japan in Seattle Seattle Washington United States

Tue - Sun 5:30pm - 10:30pm

A Taste of Japan in Seattle

It may not look like much from outside, but Maneki is a cozy and inexpensive family-run Japanese restaurant serving sushi and other traditional fare. The best values are the combo dinners, which are under $20 and include sunomono, miso, rice, tea, and fruit for dessert; the sakana dinner with salt-broiled mackerel is fantastic, and sushi and steak options are also available. Udon, pork cutlets, sukiyaki, and teriyaki are all under $10. The black cod collar and chirashi bowl are perennial favorites. Reservations recommended.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

