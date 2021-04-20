Mama's Boy Restaurant
197 Oak St, Athens, GA 30601, USA
| +1 706-548-6249
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Tue - Sun 7am - 2:30pm
Breakfast Just Like Mama MadeWhen you're a broke college student in the town of Athens, Georgia, there are few occasions when you can rationalize eating outside the dining hall. Splurges are reserved for special occasions, visits from family and days when you just want something delicious. Mama's Boy Restaurant is ideal for all three.
It's a madhouse on weekends for brunch, so if you can I recommend going during the week. You may still have to wait for a table, but once you get your food you won't even remember life before Mama's Boy.
If your belly is up for the task, order the Georgia Peach French Toast, pictured above, and an order of biscuits and gravy. Sure, the restaurant has lighter options, like a tofu stir fry and low calorie breakfast, but I say "go big or go home" or else it's back to the dining hall for you.
Mama's Boy serves coffee from local roaster Jittery Joe's to keep you moving throughout the day. The diner backs up onto the North Oconee River Greenway, so you can walk off your carbs.