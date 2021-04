Stop by Chinatown's Best Restaurant

Here you'll find very authentic Sichuan-style Chinese food in the heart of Houston 's sprawling Asian community. The chef is a Sichuan native who's not bashful about his use of the region's distinct peppercorns and chili oil. Mala seems to be the restaurant that has everyone venturing out to Chinatown and has picked up a lot of press in local papers and magazines.