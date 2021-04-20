Where are you going?
Main Tower Restaurant & Lounge

Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Website
| +49 69 36504777
Main Tower Restaurant & Lounge Frankfurt Germany

More info

Tue - Thur 6pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 6pm - 1am

Frankfurt’s glass-heavy Main Tower is one of the most iconic buildings in town. The sixth-largest skyscraper in the city—and the first ever constructed in Europe, in 1999—it features a restaurant and lounge on the 53rd floor, with high-end cuisine to match its stellar views. Here, set menus (two- or three-course business lunches and three-, four-, or five-course dinners) change every two months to stay seasonal, but always showcase refined takes on classic dishes like Wagyu beef Tafelspitz and yellowfin tuna with pears and ginger. Adjacent to the restaurant is a sleek lounge with cube tables, lots more window seating, and an impressive range of champagne, fine wine, cocktails, and snacks. Reservations are recommended for both venues.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

