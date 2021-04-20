Main Tower Restaurant & Lounge
Frankfurt’s glass-heavy Main Tower is one of the most iconic buildings in town. The sixth-largest skyscraper in the city—and the first ever constructed in Europe, in 1999—it features a restaurant and lounge on the 53rd floor, with high-end cuisine to match its stellar views. Here, set menus (two- or three-course business lunches and three-, four-, or five-course dinners) change every two months to stay seasonal, but always showcase refined takes on classic dishes like Wagyu beef Tafelspitz
and yellowfin tuna with pears and ginger. Adjacent to the restaurant is a sleek lounge with cube tables, lots more window seating, and an impressive range of champagne, fine wine, cocktails, and snacks. Reservations are recommended for both venues.