Emma Metzler
Located within the excellent Museum of Applied Arts, this sleek restaurant is spacious, bright, and unapologetically modern, with vibrant furniture, white walls and big windows accented by colorful artworks, and strings of dangling lightbulbs—all courtesy of the design firm Uwe Fischer & Partners. The food, mostly a mix of French and German cuisine, is equally beautiful, ranging from spinach risotto with goat cheese to more casual snacks like fennel sausages and fresh sourdough bread, plus delicious homemade cakes for dessert. Drinks are seasonally inspired and include black currant Crémant and natural ciders, both perfect for sipping on the outdoor terrace in nice weather.