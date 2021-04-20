Städel Museum

Where are you going?
Schaumainkai 63, 60596 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Website
| +49 69 605098200
Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm

With around 3,100 paintings, 660 sculptures, 100,000 drawings, and 5,000 photographs, the Städel is one of the leading art museums in Frankfurt—if not Germany. Established in 1815 by banker and businessman Johann Friedrich Städel, it’s the oldest museum foundation in the country, offering a sweeping overview of the Renaissance, Baroque, and early modern periods that spans nearly 700 years. Collection highlights include works by Cranach, Dürer, Botticelli, Vermeer, Monet, and Picasso, as well as more contemporary artists like Gerhard Richter, Wolfgang Tillmans, and Isa Genken. 

A 2012 overhaul refurbished the entire building and added a 32,000-square-foot exhibition space, meaning more art than ever is now on display. When visiting, don’t forget to check out the Städel Garden, with modern and contemporary sculptures by the likes of George Rickey and Adolf Luther.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

