Frankfurt Cathedral Domplatz 1, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Photo by rupp.de/Wikimedia Commons More info Sun 1pm - 8pm Mon - Thur, Sat 9am - 12pm Mon - Sat 1:15pm - 8pm

Frankfurt Cathedral Officially named the Emperor’s Cathedral of St. Bartholomew, Frankfurt’s main church is recognizable for its striking 328-foot-tall tower. Dating back to the 13th century, the cathedral is also famous for the fact that its Wahlkapelle (election chapel) served as the location for selecting Holy Roman emperors from the 14th to the 18th centuries. Rebuilt following an 1867 fire and again after World War II, the church features a traditional Romanesque cross-shaped floor plan and high altar decorated with a 15th-century retable depicting the life of Christ. Other highlights include the Maria Schlaf Altar in the Mary Chapel, created in 1434, and the choir stalls, which date all the way back to 1352. Added in the 15th century, the tower holds 328 steps, which visitors can climb for sweeping views of the city. There’s also a small on-site museum with precious liturgical objects, plus organ recitals and other concerts throughout the year.