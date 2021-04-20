Frankfurt Cathedral
Domplatz 1, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
| +49 69 2970320
More info
Sun 1pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur, Sat 9am - 12pm
Mon - Sat 1:15pm - 8pm
Frankfurt CathedralOfficially named the Emperor’s Cathedral of St. Bartholomew, Frankfurt’s main church is recognizable for its striking 328-foot-tall tower. Dating back to the 13th century, the cathedral is also famous for the fact that its Wahlkapelle (election chapel) served as the location for selecting Holy Roman emperors from the 14th to the 18th centuries. Rebuilt following an 1867 fire and again after World War II, the church features a traditional Romanesque cross-shaped floor plan and high altar decorated with a 15th-century retable depicting the life of Christ. Other highlights include the Maria Schlaf Altar in the Mary Chapel, created in 1434, and the choir stalls, which date all the way back to 1352. Added in the 15th century, the tower holds 328 steps, which visitors can climb for sweeping views of the city. There’s also a small on-site museum with precious liturgical objects, plus organ recitals and other concerts throughout the year.
almost 7 years ago
Cathedral of St. Bartholomew
Cathedral of St. Bartholomew is a 14th century historic church that had over 300 years of service as the coronation site for holy Roman emperors. This fascinating—and free to visit—landmark is filled with rich history and breathtaking architecture. It’s one of the only buildings that has maintained its structure after World War II, due to the immediate reconstruction in the early 1950s. For €2, you can enter through the back of the church to climb the high tower, which has fabulous views (and is a great workout.)