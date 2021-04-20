Where are you going?
Römer

Römerberg 23, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
| +49 69 21201
Römer
Frankfurt Romans Frankfurt Germany
Römer Frankfurt Germany
Frankfurt Romans Frankfurt Germany

Römer

One of Frankfurt’s most important landmarks, the medieval Römer building is a significant part of the Römerplatz (Römer Square) in the Altstadt (Old Town). Located opposite Old St. Nicholas Church, it’s served as Frankfurt’s city hall for more than 600 years, though it’s naturally undergone some modifications in that time. Comprising several houses and six courtyards from different eras, the three-story complex currently spans some 107,639 square feet. While it once functioned as a trading hub and venue for Frankfurt’s famous book fairs, it’s now more typically used for weddings and official functions. The various rooms, which include a restored Kaisersaal (Emperor Hall), are not normally open to the public, but the building is worth a visit if only to snap a photo of the iconic three-peaked neo-Gothic facade.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

Jordyn Kraemer
almost 7 years ago

Frankfurt Romans

The three interconnected buildings with ridged roofs in Romerberg Plaza make up Frankfurt’s City Hall that truly embodies this city’s historic past. The inside of the building is exceptionally beautiful, with ornate paintings and seamlessly symbolic architecture. When you’ve finished exploring Frankfurt Romans, grab lunch and a beer and enjoy some excellent people-watching along the square.
AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Römer Square Frankfurt

The Römer is a medieval building in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and one of the city's most important landmarks. The buildings in the area were destroyed in the war, and they were later rebuilt.

