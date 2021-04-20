Goethe House and Museum Großer Hirschgraben 23-25, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Photo by David Stanley/Flickr More info Sun 10am - 5:30pm Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Goethe House and Museum Built in the 18th-century bourgeois style, this house is where famed German author and poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was born—to Johann Caspar Goethe, a lawyer, and Catharina Elisabeth Textor, daughter of the city mayor—and grew up alongside his sister, Cornelia. Restored as closely as possible to its original condition after being destroyed in World War II, it features period interiors, notable paintings, and original furnishings, including the desk at which Goethe wrote Götz von Berlichingen, The Sorrows of Young Werther, and Faust. A neighboring museum focuses on Goethe’s literary legacy, as well as paintings and sculptures from the 18th and 19th centuries that highlight the writer’s relationship to art.