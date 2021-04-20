Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goethe House and Museum

Großer Hirschgraben 23-25, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Website
| +49 69 138800
Historic Home of a Literary Legend Frankfurt Germany

More info

Sun 10am - 5:30pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Goethe House and Museum

Built in the 18th-century bourgeois style, this house is where famed German author and poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was born—to Johann Caspar Goethe, a lawyer, and Catharina Elisabeth Textor, daughter of the city mayor—and grew up alongside his sister, Cornelia. Restored as closely as possible to its original condition after being destroyed in World War II, it features period interiors, notable paintings, and original furnishings, including the desk at which Goethe wrote Götz von Berlichingen, The Sorrows of Young Werther, and Faust. A neighboring museum focuses on Goethe’s literary legacy, as well as paintings and sculptures from the 18th and 19th centuries that highlight the writer’s relationship to art.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Keph Senett
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
GOETHE HOUSE & MUSEUM, Frankfurt Germany

Historic Home of a Literary Legend

German writer and statesman Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was born in 1749 in the house at Großer Hirschgraben 23-25. The building is now open to the public both as a memorial to the man and as a monument to how the gentry lived in the 18th century. Inside, visitors can tour the three-storey house which is still fully-furnished with original and reproduction pieces. Highlights include Goethe's writing desk and library.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points