Im Herzen Afrikas
The name of this cheerful—and immensely popular—restaurant translates to “In the Heart of Africa,” giving a pretty good hint at the authentic cuisine found inside. The menu focuses on the food of Eritrea specifically, and mostly consists of stews, soups, and salads, all served on substantial, family-friendly platters designed for sharing. Indeed, scooping up your food with injera
(a springy sourdough flatbread) is de rigueur here, though formal cutlery is available. Guests sit either on cushions on the floor or at more traditional tables, surrounded by gorgeous wall paintings, shelves filled with pottery, and unique light fixtures. Whichever location you choose, be sure to save room for the delicious desserts, which range from sweet yogurt with couscous and raisins to bananas served with fresh African banana cream.