Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Im Herzen Afrikas

Gutleutstraße 13, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Website
| +49 69 24246080
Im Herzen Afrikas Frankfurt Germany

More info

Sun, Tue - Fri 5pm - 11pm
Sat 4pm - 12am

Im Herzen Afrikas

The name of this cheerful—and immensely popular—restaurant translates to “In the Heart of Africa,” giving a pretty good hint at the authentic cuisine found inside. The menu focuses on the food of Eritrea specifically, and mostly consists of stews, soups, and salads, all served on substantial, family-friendly platters designed for sharing. Indeed, scooping up your food with injera (a springy sourdough flatbread) is de rigueur here, though formal cutlery is available. Guests sit either on cushions on the floor or at more traditional tables, surrounded by gorgeous wall paintings, shelves filled with pottery, and unique light fixtures. Whichever location you choose, be sure to save room for the delicious desserts, which range from sweet yogurt with couscous and raisins to bananas served with fresh African banana cream.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points