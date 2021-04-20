Magnolia Plantation & Gardens
3550 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, USA
| +1 843-571-1266
Photo courtesy of Explore Charleston
Sun - Sat 8am - 5:30pm
Magnolia Plantation & GardensA visit to a Charleston historic plantation is typically on every traveler’s itinerary, but choosing which one can prove difficult. Magnolia Plantation & Gardens makes its case with Lowcountry wilderness rather than tamed rows and hedges, introducing guests to the area’s true colors (and teeth). Open to the public since 1870, Magnolia claims to be the oldest tourist attraction in Charleston. It still looks much as it did 150 years ago, especially in the Audubon Swamp Garden, where close-up encounters with alligators are nearly a given. Explore the boardwalks, bridges, and hard-packed walking trails year-round, or visit when the azaleas are in bloom and experience striking purples and pinks. It’s easy to fill a full day here, particularly if you indulge in the train and boat tours. Take time to view the Ashley River from the observation tower, and end your day with a meander through the impressive and challenging topiary maze.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
Beautiful! Petting zoo for the little ones, house tours, swamp tours, boat tours, bus tours. Less formal garden structure that allows you to enjoy nature a little more. Alligators included!
over 5 years ago
Magnolia Gardens in Charleston
One of the most enjoyable attractions in Charleston are the many gardens. Long walks waterside show off the southern landscapes that made the city famous. Our favorite is Magnolia Gardens, pictured above and below. Magnolia Gardens is a historic home on the Ashley River. The property offers miles of leisurely walks and scenic boat rides. William Posey Silva, a Charleston Renaissance artist, called Magnolia “The Garden of Dreams,” according to officials.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Magnolia Plantation & Gardens
This 17th-century estate includes the oldest public gardens in the United States—in 1870, visitors were invited to see its thousands of flowers and plants. Today, guests can explore not only the historic flora, but also a petting zoo, conservatory and the Audubon Swamp Garden. A Nature Train and boats tour the plantation’s lakes, woodlands, marshes, rivers and rice fields, with opportunities to spot wildlife along the way. Guided tours are also offered of the plantation house and slave cabins.