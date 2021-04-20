Madison Square Park



Located in the centre of the busy Flatiron district, Madison Square Park is a great little spot for those seeking a bit of green in amongst the madness of the city. The park has become a hotbed for foodies, music junkies and art lovers alike, creating a vast array of events and things to see. Most recently I came across the impressive installation by Orly Genger, ‘Red, Yellow and Blue'. These towering waves of colour – created using rope alone - are vivid and beautiful, and flow in a way that compliments the surrounding parks natural landscape.

