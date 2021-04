I'm a sucker for Union Square Park in New York City - they have the farmer's market, they have my favorite Starbucks, the Strand bookstore is within spitting distance. But I realized on my last trip to NYC that I wasn't giving the city's other large parks nearby a fair shot.So one cold, sunny, winter Saturday morning, I found myself wandering down 5th Avenue en route to Union Square Park and what should I run into? Madison Square Park. I stopped and pondered. 'What a cute patch of green space,' I thought to myself. I wandered through the winding sidewalk path, gazing up at the bright blue sky through the bare tree branches. I love how the sidewalks in New York parks take a winding path - not the fastest or the straightest way, as the rest of New York is designed.Over in one corner of the park is the original Shake Shack: the burger and fry joint that started the craze. I couldn't resist stopping for an early lunch - an extremely early lunch, since it was only 11:00am - and slurping a milk shake from the famed eatery.As I continued my walk south, ready to bid the park good-bye, I glimpsed over my shoulder. There, standing tall on 5th Avenue, was the Empire State Building. To my immediate right, the Flatiron Building. All of New York's iconic landmarks within view of one single park.'Move over Union Square,' I thought. 'I think I have a new park love.'