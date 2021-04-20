Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Loyola Park

1230 W Greenleaf Ave, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Website
| +1 773-262-8605
A Day at the Beach Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

A Day at the Beach

For the most relaxing beach experience, travel a short distance north on Lakeshore Drive and you will find idyllic beaches that you can have almost all to yourself. Here you'll feel free to play, exercise or take a romantic stroll away from the crowds of Navy Pier.

When looking for something to eat, the Rogers Park area is a goldmine for food. Anything can be found from the perfect Italian sausage to Korean bi bim bap.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30