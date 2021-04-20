Where are you going?
Lover's Lane

Lover's Ln, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
A Walk in Presidio National Park, San Francisco San Francisco California United States

A Walk in Presidio National Park, San Francisco

If you are looking for a great walk in San Francisco, try the Presidio National Park. Lover's Lane is a nice one to start with. If you drive, just after entering the southeastern gate (Presidio Blvd. Gate), you can make a left and park your car in a tiny parking lot. Follow the paved trail downhill, past some of the Presidio's residences and under eucalyptus trees, and continue for less than 1 mile. To your right is Wood Line—cut over to experience this outdoor installation of trees that winds its way through the peaceful eucalyptus forest.
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

