A Walk in Presidio National Park, San Francisco
If you are looking for a great walk in San Francisco
, try the Presidio National Park. Lover's Lane is a nice one to start with. If you drive, just after entering the southeastern gate (Presidio Blvd. Gate), you can make a left and park your car in a tiny parking lot. Follow the paved trail downhill, past some of the Presidio's residences and under eucalyptus trees, and continue for less than 1 mile. To your right is Wood Line—cut over to experience this outdoor installation of trees that winds its way through the peaceful eucalyptus forest.