Lovell's of Lake Forest

Apollo 13: The Restaurant
Anyone familiar with Apollo 13, be it the actual ship or the movie with Tom Hanks, will recognize the name of this place. Owned and operated by Captain James Lovell from Apollo 13,and located about 40 minutes north of downtown Chicago
, Lovell's is a great destination for the 'space history/steak lover' in all of us. Okay, that probably rules out some people, but my point is that this place is truly one of a kind. There are multiple bars (like the main one pictured above), private rooms for special events, a nicely appointed main dining room, and a nice outdoor patio for when the weather is right. The decor is reminiscent of an old manor, and the walls are adorned with articles, photos and pieces of history relating to Apollo 13. This gives an overall vibe of visiting an interactive museum, but one where you are actually allowed to enjoy your food and drink in the gallery! Lovell's also has live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Overall, you could say this place is 'out of this world.'