Lone Pine Lone Pine, CA, USA

Fighting Tremors like Kevin Bacon While in the Alabama hills I fought for my life against the most feared worm in the West. Ok not really, but after finding out the saga of Tremor monster movies were filmed here I couldn't resist a little photoshopping.



While the town of Lone Pine is a bit derelict on the outside, dig an inch deeper and you'll discover it was the backdrop to almost every classic Western. Hundreds of films, series and advertisements have been filmed here due to the perpetually sunny days and striking landscapes.



If you find yourself East of the Sierras, be sure to stop off in Lone Pine for a day to camp, hike, rock-climb, and tour the film museum!