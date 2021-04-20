Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lone Pine

Lone Pine, CA, USA
Website
Fighting Tremors like Kevin Bacon Lone Pine California United States

Fighting Tremors like Kevin Bacon

While in the Alabama hills I fought for my life against the most feared worm in the West. Ok not really, but after finding out the saga of Tremor monster movies were filmed here I couldn't resist a little photoshopping.

While the town of Lone Pine is a bit derelict on the outside, dig an inch deeper and you'll discover it was the backdrop to almost every classic Western. Hundreds of films, series and advertisements have been filmed here due to the perpetually sunny days and striking landscapes.

If you find yourself East of the Sierras, be sure to stop off in Lone Pine for a day to camp, hike, rock-climb, and tour the film museum!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30