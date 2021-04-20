Lombard Street | Because It Compels You

There's something about a street so steep they had to make it snake down instead, it gets in your head.



You see the busloads of tourists walking up the hill to stand at the top - where they'll wander into the middle of the street to photograph Coit Tower, Alcatraz, the Transamerica Pyramid, the cars decending Lombard; you see the line-up of cars waiting to wind their way down, and even though you've rented an apartment 2 blocks down and you *know* there are other ways to get home, you are compelled to drive down the curvy part of Lombard.



How can you not?