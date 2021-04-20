Lombard Street
Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Lombard Street - sightseeing places in san franciscoSometimes all it take to make a road famous are eight, tight hairpin turns. This one way street was designed in this manner to compensate for the steep incline (27 degrees) of the hill it’s on. Traffic on the hairpin area is reserved for eastbound or downhill travellers. The street has received much attention in popular media such as in Alfred Hitchock’s Vertigo, the Simpsons, and an episode of Myth Busters Among Others.
Eat Outs
1] Restaurant Gary Danko
2] Ghirardelli Square
3] Zarzuela
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Lombard Street
Such a cool street. Amazing how well maintained and kept it is!
almost 7 years ago
Lombard St, San Fran
The best zigzag street!
almost 7 years ago
Flower Takeover
This flower-covered home on San Fran's famously curvy stretch of Lombard Street easily captures the eye.
almost 7 years ago
Ziggy Zaggy
It's definitely a unique experience driving down this steep road with eight tight hairpin turns. Be aware of fellow tourists though, there are so many of them I wonder how residence cope with the traffic around that area.
almost 7 years ago
San Francisco's Iconic Lombard Street
I was driven down the very, very steep Lombard Street. Steep streets scare me, but I don't mind when someone else drives. It is something you have to do at least once when you are in San Francisco.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Lombard Street | Because It Compels You
There's something about a street so steep they had to make it snake down instead, it gets in your head.
You see the busloads of tourists walking up the hill to stand at the top - where they'll wander into the middle of the street to photograph Coit Tower, Alcatraz, the Transamerica Pyramid, the cars decending Lombard; you see the line-up of cars waiting to wind their way down, and even though you've rented an apartment 2 blocks down and you *know* there are other ways to get home, you are compelled to drive down the curvy part of Lombard.
How can you not?
You see the busloads of tourists walking up the hill to stand at the top - where they'll wander into the middle of the street to photograph Coit Tower, Alcatraz, the Transamerica Pyramid, the cars decending Lombard; you see the line-up of cars waiting to wind their way down, and even though you've rented an apartment 2 blocks down and you *know* there are other ways to get home, you are compelled to drive down the curvy part of Lombard.
How can you not?
almost 7 years ago
Lombard Street
You have to see it to believe it. I guess a straight downhill would not make for a safe and easy drive, but many take this street every day.
almost 7 years ago
Heavens gate was closed....
Though we could not traverse the hill it was closed off, the scenery was worthy of a long settling view........