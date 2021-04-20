Lola 2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA

More info Sat, Sun 7am - 3pm, 4pm - 12am Mon - Thur 6am - 11pm Fri 6am - 12am

Lola Gets It Many consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, so it has to be big, good, or both. The innovative approach Lola takes in redefining breakfast classics manages to catapult it into the later. Something as simple as a doughnut becomes novel in this environment. Hash browns are transformed into smashed, encrusted fried-potato wedges. Eggs Benedict borders on sublime. You really can't miss on the "good." And the "big" part of these offerings has little to do with portions; it's flavor that commands the table. The Ginger Mint Spritzer drink inspired us to come home and create our own version. It's that kind of place. Inspiring and accessible. The menu spans all three meals, continuing the same culinary craft long after the doughnuts are gone.