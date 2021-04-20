Lola
2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
| +1 206-441-1430
Sat, Sun 7am - 3pm, 4pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 6am - 11pm
Fri 6am - 12am
Lola Gets ItMany consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, so it has to be big, good, or both. The innovative approach Lola takes in redefining breakfast classics manages to catapult it into the later. Something as simple as a doughnut becomes novel in this environment. Hash browns are transformed into smashed, encrusted fried-potato wedges. Eggs Benedict borders on sublime. You really can't miss on the "good." And the "big" part of these offerings has little to do with portions; it's flavor that commands the table. The Ginger Mint Spritzer drink inspired us to come home and create our own version. It's that kind of place. Inspiring and accessible. The menu spans all three meals, continuing the same culinary craft long after the doughnuts are gone.
almost 7 years ago
Lunch at Lola
Every time I go to Lola, I get the same thing: Haloumi Kabobs with kalamata figs and fig balsamic. It comes with delicious dip, tender triangles of pita and a choice of either Greek-inspired salad or smashed garlic fried potatoes. Amazing. All of their kebabs are heaven. In fact, all of the food at Lola is to die for.
Lola is my favorite restaurant in downtown Seattle, located on the corner of 4th Avenue and Virginia. It is owned by Seattle's locally loved chef, Tom Douglas. Mediterranean-inspired flavors brought up to a gourmet level is what makes Lola such a delectable treasure.
Don't forget to end the meal with their made-to-order doughnuts, seasonal jam, vanilla mascarpone and a cup of coffee!
