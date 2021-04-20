Lobster Festival, Bradley Beach c60 Ocean Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720, USA

Annual Bradley Beach Lobster Festival The beaches and shore towns of New Jersey are open and as they say"Stronger Than the Storm". So "The Jersey Shore is Open".



Bradley Beach is a beach town just south of Ocean Grove in New Jersey and it will be open with its Annual Lobster Fest again this year.



The annual Bradley Beach Lobster Fest will be held on July 13th and 14th, 2013. The Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Fest and the hours will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. & Sunday 11:00 - 6:00.



The festival will have every kind of lobster choice you can think of. (Each year is better than the last).



There will be 6 bands, craft and specialty vendors, and a beer and wine tent.



There will be activities for the kiddies such as face painting and amusement rides.



Entrance to the festival is free.



The event will be held at 500 Ocean Ave., Bradley Beach.



I enjoy these Shore festivals. Since I am a local, I always see someone I know. These events are so much a part of our Jersey beach towns and I am very happy to see that Bradley Beach will be having their Fest this historic summer.



Mark down the dates on your calendar and get to Bradley Beach's summer lobster party. It'll be fun at "The JerseyShore".



More info:www.BBLOBSTERFEST.COM