Little Vine
1541 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-738-2221
Photo by Ania Wieckowski/Flickr
Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 7pm
Shop for Local Cheeses and Wines at Little Vine in San FranciscoInspired by the small cheese and wine shops they frequented while living in Europe, husband and wife owners Jay and Melissa Gugni opened Little Vine to bring that same specialty service to North Beach.
Step into Little Vine and you’ll find some of the finest local and artisan products that the Bay Area has to offer—meats from Marin Sun Farms, fresh loaves from Acme Bread, Red Hill Farms eggs, Emmy’s Pickles & James, pastries from Starter Bakery (don’t miss the kouign ammans), and Cremeux Ex Machina Gelato.
Love wine? Stop by their shop every Thursday for free tastings of their more than 300-label collection of California varieties.
Even if you don’t need to shop for groceries, you can swing by Little Vine to grab a cup of locally-roasted Bicycle Coffee or take away one of their sandwiches of the day, made with artisan meats and cheeses.
Little Vine is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.