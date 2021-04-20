Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Little Bighorn Battlefield

I-90 Frontage Rd, Crow Agency, MT 59022, USA
Website
| +1 406-638-2621
Experience the Last Stand Crow Agency Montana United States
Little Bighorn National Battlefield Crow Agency Montana United States
Experience the Last Stand Crow Agency Montana United States
Little Bighorn National Battlefield Crow Agency Montana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4:30pm

Experience the Last Stand

Experience the defining moments of Custer's Last Stand—without the severe finality that befell his cavalry—at the Little Bighorn Battlefield. Custer's Last Stand Reenactment at Little Big Horn Days is one of the most extravagant productions of its kind in America, and thrills all those passing through Montana.

Little Big Horn Days run June 25—29, 2014.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More Recommendations

Jay Jones
almost 7 years ago

Little Bighorn National Battlefield

Custer's Last Stand at Little Bighorn National Battlefield. The markers are where the bodies of the 7th Calvary were found Last Stand Hill. There is a cenotaph at the top of the hill that contains the bodies in a mass grave, topped by a granite monument.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points