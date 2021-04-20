Little Bighorn Battlefield
I-90 Frontage Rd, Crow Agency, MT 59022, USA
| +1 406-638-2621
Photo courtesy of Little Big Horn Days/custerslaststand.org
Sun - Sat 8am - 4:30pm
Experience the Last StandExperience the defining moments of Custer's Last Stand—without the severe finality that befell his cavalry—at the Little Bighorn Battlefield. Custer's Last Stand Reenactment at Little Big Horn Days is one of the most extravagant productions of its kind in America, and thrills all those passing through Montana.
Little Big Horn Days run June 25—29, 2014.
Little Bighorn National Battlefield
Custer's Last Stand at Little Bighorn National Battlefield. The markers are where the bodies of the 7th Calvary were found Last Stand Hill. There is a cenotaph at the top of the hill that contains the bodies in a mass grave, topped by a granite monument.