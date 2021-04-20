Where are you going?
Lily's Seafood Grill & Brewery

410 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Website
| +1 248-591-5459
Royal Oak Michigan United States

Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 9am - 11pm

The Morton brothers opened Lily's in 1999 in the spirit of their grandmother, who greatly influenced them to a love of food and an appreciation of family. Modeled after her home, the dining room is a cozy place to spend an evening enjoying fine food cooked with love, surrounded by the ones you love.

Menu highlights include Stuffed Pork Chops, steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels with Huntsman Cheese and Salmon Hash and Eggs. Sunday Brunch is a favorite with locals.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

