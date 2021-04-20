Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Isiolo, Kenya

Cheli & Peacock's Safari in Lewa Cheli & Peacock’s Lewa Safari Camp is a beautiful, friendly spot located in the Lewa Conservancy, a community based conservation initiative. When you visit Lewa, you know you are supporting an innovative model for conservation that houses the headquarters of Northern Rangelands Trust, a well-protected rhino population, and the extremely rare Grevys zebra. It is not uncommon to see rangers patrolling the area to protect the wildlife from poachers.



Pictured above is an orphaned baby rhino with my expert guide, Festus, in the background. He drove us to visit this little tyke who is being nurtured by handlers ‘round the clock. Making little squeaky noises for attention and petting, we were able to share a few minutes with the rhino before leaving it to the care of Lewa Conservancy’s dedicated team.



There is a feeling of camaraderie among the guests as the lodge opens up for cocktails and appetizers before dinner. Returning from our evening safari drives, we’re all excited to trade stories, and maybe get a little jealous over who spotted the leopard. I highly recommend ordering a dawa, the Kenyan cocktail of vodka, lime, local honey and crushed ice with a sugar rim. From my travels throughout Kenya I can honestly say that Lewa Safari Camp bartenders make the best in the country. Did I mention it translates to ‘medicine’ in Kiswahili?

