Les Ombres

27 Quai Branly, 75007 Paris, France
https://www.lesombres-restaurant.com/
4bcf4753b11db185c3f1c5f20d468e57.jpg

Sarah Sergent

4bcf4753b11db185c3f1c5f20d468e57.jpg

Visitors often dismiss Les Ombres, assuming the tourist-heavy crowd means bad food, but they’re wrong. The cheeses here come from Marie-Anne Cantin, one of Paris’s best fromager-affineurs, and the scampi dish is delightfully memorable. The crowds come for two very good reasons: for the good food and for the spectacular setting on the roof of the Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac museum, right in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower (ombre means shadow). If weather permits, tables are set outside, but because the ceiling is glass, guests are treated to an exclusive view of the Iron Lady in rain or shine. After sunset, the view turns into a sparkling light show on the hour.

By AFAR Editors

More Recommendations

Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc
Wed Jun 14 10:48:54 EDT 2017

Les Ombres

Visitors often dismiss Les Ombres, assuming the tourist-heavy crowd means bad food, but they’re wrong. The cheeses here come from Marie-Anne Cantin, one of Paris’s best fromager-affineurs, and the scampi dish is delightfully memorable. The crowds come for two very good reasons: for the good food and for the spectacular setting on the roof of the Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac museum, right in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower (ombre means shadow). If weather permits, tables are set outside, but because the ceiling is glass, guests are treated to an exclusive view of the Iron Lady in rain or shine. After sunset, the view turns into a sparkling light show on the hour.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Croatia's Hvar harbor seen from a high vantage point
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
LAX Delta Sky Club Skydeck
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Breeze Airways aircraft nose
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
The view from the inside of a Hobbit Hole looking out.
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick
Load More