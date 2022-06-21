Visitors often dismiss Les Ombres, assuming the tourist-heavy crowd means bad food, but they’re wrong. The cheeses here come from Marie-Anne Cantin, one of Paris’s best fromager-affineurs, and the scampi dish is delightfully memorable. The crowds come for two very good reasons: for the good food and for the spectacular setting on the roof of the Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac museum, right in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower (ombre means shadow). If weather permits, tables are set outside, but because the ceiling is glass, guests are treated to an exclusive view of the Iron Lady in rain or shine. After sunset, the view turns into a sparkling light show on the hour.