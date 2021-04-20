Lamu Street Food

Where are you going?
You can't go to Kenya and not try the nyama choma or kuku choma - the grilled street meat. We found this place off the "main street" in the swahili part of town. The meat was marinated in some amazing spice combination and you have a choice of chapati or chips ("fries" in American). The beef kabobs are a mere 25 shillings (around 30 cents) and the chicken is a bit more at 200 shillings. You can't beat a meal that costs you less than $5 for two people.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

