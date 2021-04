Alfajores at the Farmer's Market

Alfajores are the specialty of Camilia Sweets at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market. Two friendly sisters from Peru are happy to share a delicious bite of culture with samples of all-natural, freshly-baked artisan cookies.The delicate cookies, dusted with powdered sugar, come in flavors like dulche de leche and coconut. Fill a bag or box with a dozen alfajores for later.Find their aqua-and-pink booth at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market in Central Park, at Lake Mary Boulevard and 4th Street. The market is held every Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.(weather permitting).