Local Hotties at the Farmer's Market

Organic bananas, Seminole squash, and local hot peppers are some of the offerings at the Wild Hare booth at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings. Cheryl, the owner, picks up produce from neighborhood farms for her booth and store.



Visit the Wild Hare Kitchen and Garden Emporium in Longwood for raw food, 'upcycled' aprons, and handmade soaps.