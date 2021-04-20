Where are you going?
Lake Mary Farmer's Market

100 N Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Website
| +1 407-585-1421
Sat 9am - 1:30pm

Alfajores at the Farmer's Market

Alfajores are the specialty of Camilia Sweets at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market. Two friendly sisters from Peru are happy to share a delicious bite of culture with samples of all-natural, freshly-baked artisan cookies.

The delicate cookies, dusted with powdered sugar, come in flavors like dulche de leche and coconut. Fill a bag or box with a dozen alfajores for later.

Find their aqua-and-pink booth at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market in Central Park, at Lake Mary Boulevard and 4th Street. The market is held every Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.(weather permitting).
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

Jack Barr
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Local Hotties at the Farmer's Market

Organic bananas, Seminole squash, and local hot peppers are some of the offerings at the Wild Hare booth at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings. Cheryl, the owner, picks up produce from neighborhood farms for her booth and store.

Visit the Wild Hare Kitchen and Garden Emporium in Longwood for raw food, 'upcycled' aprons, and handmade soaps.

