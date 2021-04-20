Lake Mary Farmer's Market
100 N Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
| +1 407-585-1421
Sat 9am - 1:30pm
Alfajores at the Farmer's MarketAlfajores are the specialty of Camilia Sweets at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market. Two friendly sisters from Peru are happy to share a delicious bite of culture with samples of all-natural, freshly-baked artisan cookies.
The delicate cookies, dusted with powdered sugar, come in flavors like dulche de leche and coconut. Fill a bag or box with a dozen alfajores for later.
Find their aqua-and-pink booth at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market in Central Park, at Lake Mary Boulevard and 4th Street. The market is held every Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.(weather permitting).
Local Hotties at the Farmer's Market
Organic bananas, Seminole squash, and local hot peppers are some of the offerings at the Wild Hare booth at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings. Cheryl, the owner, picks up produce from neighborhood farms for her booth and store.
Visit the Wild Hare Kitchen and Garden Emporium in Longwood for raw food, 'upcycled' aprons, and handmade soaps.
