La Taqueria
2889 Mission St
+1 415-285-7117
Sun 11am - 7:45pm
Wed - Sat 11am - 8:45pm
Carnitas Tacos in the Heart of the MissionThere is no better way to begin the grand taco crawl down California’s coast than by visiting one of San Francisco’s most famed taquerias. If you ask a local, chances are that La Taqueria is going to be an honorable mention. Accolades hang on the wall above the grills and kitchen area, and the buzzing dining area is constantly crowded with customers enjoying their food.
A regular told me to get a carnitas taco with cheese and avocado ($5.45), saying that it was the best thing on the menu. Not to pass on such a bold claim, I ordered one of those along with a chorizo taco. The carnitas taco consisted of a heaping portion of juicy, but crispy, carnitas with pinto beans, avocado, cheese, onions, and pico de gallo to top it off. The best part was the cheese that melted in the meat. The chorizo taco ($3.75) was good as well but didn’t quite hold up against the carnitas taco. My taco crawl partner had a chicken taco ($3.75), and she expressed a similar sentiment. The carnitas taco reigned supreme.
May this be a pro tip for future La Taqueria patrons: The carnitas tacos are the fan favorites here so get those and make sure to add cheese and avocado. If you don’t like carnitas, add cheese and avocado to whatever you do get. Grab a couple of tacos with a horchata and take a seat on the communal tables and pass the hot sauce.
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, (415) 285-7117
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Grab a Burrito at La Taqueria in the Mission
La Taqueria on Mission Street is another of San Francisco’s great spots for traditional Mexican street food, served up quickly and full of flavor in a casual atmosphere.
Stop by for classics like burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and tacos; it's a great spot for delicious Mexican before a night out in the Mission.
La Taqueria is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.
