Grab a Burrito at La Taqueria in the Mission

La Taqueria on Mission Street is another of San Francisco’s great spots for traditional Mexican street food, served up quickly and full of flavor in a casual atmosphere.



Stop by for classics like burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and tacos; it's a great spot for delicious Mexican before a night out in the Mission.



La Taqueria is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.



