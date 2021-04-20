Where are you going?
La Condesa

400 W 2nd St A, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Website
| +1 512-499-0300
Texas Tacos: La Condesa, Austin Austin Texas United States
More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 3pm
Sun - Wed 5pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Thur - Sat 5pm - 11pm

Authentic Mexican Food in Texas

With one location in Napa Valley and a second in Austin, La Condesa knows where the foodies are.

For some great Mexican in a city known for its tacos, head to La Condesa in the heart of downtown Austin.

And no spicy carnita is complete without an accompanying drink. The margaritas are the restaurant's signature, but try a Spicy Paloma — made with tequila, grapefruit juice, fresh ginger, and a splash of Jarritos, this drink will be the perfect finish (or start) to your evening.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

GiAnna Wyatt
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Texas Tacos: La Condesa, Austin

Tacos in Austin are like pizza slices in New York. They’re everywhere. I dined at La Condesa restaurant in buzzing downtown Austin to learn more about quintessential TexMex cuisine. Condesa is known for its hip Latin style and two-story bar serving over 80 types of tequila.

I dined in a private dining room located in the basement of the historic Flour House, built originally as a brewery in the 1860s. The dining room feels like a warm wine cave setting with heavy wooden arch beams overhead and vintage black and white photos on the walls.

The chic space features an open-air blue staircase, oakwood furniture and bright modern art. The dim lights reflect on the stone brick walls and murals creating a cool clubby vibe. It’s easy to get comfortable here, especially with an award winning margarita in hand.

The bar features a wildly creative margarita menu combining sweet, salty and spicy flavors shaken and poured over ice, garnished with a variety of salts specially flavored in-house. I knew our meal would be special after my first sip.

Another highlight of the night was the guacamole platter offering a choice of eight different guacs. We swiftly passed the sampler board around our table, spooning the spicy blends of salsa, avocado and jalapenos onto our warm tortillas.

We ordered a variety of tacos, each on corn tortillas topped with fish, beef, chicken and cilantro leaves. The ingredients are sourced locally based on traditional recipes from across Mexico.

