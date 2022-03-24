La Carafe
This offbeat bar envelops you in a time warp as soon as you walk through the historical building's front door. Decades-old memorabilia adorn the walls instead of the TVs found in a typical sports bar, and in the evening you’ll find candles burning—which doesn't help to dispel the long-told lore that the bar is inhabited by ghosts. It’s just one of those Houston
gems you have to see for yourself. You might want to go to the restroom before you come, though—the ones here are tiny. Cash only.