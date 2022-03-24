Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Carafe

813 Congress Avenue
Website
| +1 713-229-9399
La Carafe Houston Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 1pm - 2am

La Carafe

This offbeat bar envelops you in a time warp as soon as you walk through the historical building's front door. Decades-old memorabilia adorn the walls instead of the TVs found in a typical sports bar, and in the evening you’ll find candles burning—which doesn't help to dispel the long-told lore that the bar is inhabited by ghosts. It’s just one of those Houston gems you have to see for yourself. You might want to go to the restroom before you come, though—the ones here are tiny. Cash only.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom