Driving down the street in Houston , I literally have to screech to a halt. I am late for a date to meet a cousin I haven't seen in years, but I am temporarily distracted by a glowing red light and the sound of a 'singing house.' Or a really big wind chime, whichever you prefer. This is the beer can house, built by John Milkovisch, a retired upholsterer for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He began the house in 1968 and inlaid an estimated 50,000 beer cans into every part of his house. Yes, even the mailbox and the windmill. Though available for tours during reasonable hours of the day, the house was closed when I was there (I didn't get to go in), but I am told that the interior is quite a sight. Cheers Mr. Milkovisch. Here's to flying in the face of the property value and environmental art, but mostly scoffs from your 1968 neighbors. Some say you were a drunk. I say you were a pioneer of recycling—and a thirsty one.