Become a Skate Star at the Galleria

Lace up your skates and get into the spirit of the season no matter what the weather at Ice at the Galleria, which was recently voted by Olympian Evan Lysace one of the best places to skate in the country. At the weekend book in for a session at Ice Jamz, where you can get your groove on to classic beats and modern dance hits with DJ Kung Fu.





