Ice at the Galleria

5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Website
| +1 713-621-1500
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 10am - 10pm
Tue, Thur 10am - 5:45pm, 7:30pm - 10pm
Sat 11am - 10pm

Escape the Heat at Ice

Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even practice your triple lutz).
By Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert

Become a Skate Star at the Galleria

Lace up your skates and get into the spirit of the season no matter what the weather at Ice at the Galleria, which was recently voted by Olympian Evan Lysace one of the best places to skate in the country. At the weekend book in for a session at Ice Jamz, where you can get your groove on to classic beats and modern dance hits with DJ Kung Fu.


