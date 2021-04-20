Ice at the Galleria
5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
| +1 713-621-1500
More info
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 10am - 10pm
Tue, Thur 10am - 5:45pm, 7:30pm - 10pm
Sat 11am - 10pm
Escape the Heat at IceInside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even practice your triple lutz).
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Become a Skate Star at the Galleria
Lace up your skates and get into the spirit of the season no matter what the weather at Ice at the Galleria, which was recently voted by Olympian Evan Lysace one of the best places to skate in the country. At the weekend book in for a session at Ice Jamz, where you can get your groove on to classic beats and modern dance hits with DJ Kung Fu.