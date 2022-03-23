Hugo’s

1600 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006
https://www.hugosrestaurant.net/
299661b30bcb425c2e6d9ae61fa13b8a.jpg

Hugo’s

299661b30bcb425c2e6d9ae61fa13b8a.jpg

When the James Beard Foundation named chef Hugo Ortega the 2017 Best Chef in the Southwest, it confirmed what Houstonians have known for decades. His namesake restaurant has long been a go-to spot for anyone seeking delicious regional Mexican cuisine. Expect fresh seafood appetizers such as shrimp cocktail with cherry tomato, avocado, and diablo sauce; excellent salads and soups; and entrées such as roasted duck in mole poblano, braised tender suckling pig, and fish tamales in tomato sauce. If you can make it to Hugo’s for only one meal, get here for weekend brunch—you can try a little bit of everything.

By AFAR Editors

More Recommendations

Kristin Finan
Fri Jun 30 14:15:47 EDT 2017

Hugo’s

