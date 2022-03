After six years at Peli Peli in Vintage Park, famed local chef Paul Friedman opened the restaurant's second location in The Galleria. Serving the same South African fusion cuisine as the original outpost, this one features a domed ceiling that uses LED lights to mimic the view of a sunset from beneath a canopy of desert trees. Try the Cape Town skillet for a generous mix of seafood that includes prawns, calamari, and scallops or the filet mignon topped with Madagascar peppercorn sauce. Peli Peli has won a slew of accolades, including awards for best service from the Houston Press and best brunch from Cy-Fair Magazine. See what the brunch hype is about on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The signature passion fruit crepe is stuffed with strawberries, blueberries, caramelized walnuts, and passion fruit cream.