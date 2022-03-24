The Galleria
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
| +1 713-966-3500
Photo courtesy of Julie Soefer/Visit Houston
More info
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
Houston GalleriaWant to go shopping? Want to spot some celebs? Want to go ice skating? You can do all three—and much more—with a visit to the Houston Galleria. This sprawling mall is an international shopping destination that draws 24 million visitors every year and is home to almost 400 stores ranging from Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Neiman Marcus to Forever 21, Gap, and Claire’s. There are more than 30 restaurants here, too, including Kona Grill, Peli Peli, the Oceanaire Seafood Room, and the Cheesecake Factory. Don’t miss a visit to the Galleria at Christmastime, when the holiday decorations are stunningly beautiful.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
South African Fare at Peli Peli
After six years at Peli Peli in Vintage Park, famed local chef Paul Friedman opened the restaurant's second location in The Galleria. Serving the same South African fusion cuisine as the original outpost, this one features a domed ceiling that uses LED lights to mimic the view of a sunset from beneath a canopy of desert trees. Try the Cape Town skillet for a generous mix of seafood that includes prawns, calamari, and scallops or the filet mignon topped with Madagascar peppercorn sauce. Peli Peli has won a slew of accolades, including awards for best service from the Houston Press and best brunch from Cy-Fair Magazine. See what the brunch hype is about on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The signature passion fruit crepe is stuffed with strawberries, blueberries, caramelized walnuts, and passion fruit cream.