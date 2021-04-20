La Botica
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 9pm
Mezcal Bar in the Centro HistóricoWhether you're new to mezcal or have already added it to your repertoire, you'll probably like La Botica, a mezcal bar among The Shops at Downtown in the Downtown Hotel in Centro Histórico.
The bar is on the smaller side, with all tables for two, and it's a good place to have a drink or two in the late afternoon–perhaps before dinner at Azul Histórico, an excellent restaurant on the ground floor of the same building.