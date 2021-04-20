Kohala Coast Fine Art 69-250 Waikoloa Beach Dr D1, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA

Distinctly Hawaiian Mosaic Art Alex Gupton's artistic talent illustrates the beauty of the Islands combined with imaginative human creativity.



Alex works in mosaic art and uses small shapes and images to build his fantastic and grand drawings and murals. He applies a similar technique to sculpture. He also designs mosaic tile arrangements for swimming pools and started his art by painting mosaics on buildings across the United States.



In every drawing and sculpture he dreams up, you will also find his trademark Bob, the three-eyed fish.



For a large souvenir, consider commissioning him to design a mosaic surfboard. In the interest of the environment, most of his surfboards are recovered or damage boards that he reinvents into his own repurposed mosaic art.



