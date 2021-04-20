Kodachrome Basin State Park Cannonville, UT 84718, USA

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Kodachrome Basin State Park Within striking distance of Bryce Canyon lies a landscape full of monolithic stone spires known as sedimentary pipes. Here, the stone towers complement multicolored sandstone layers, hinting at 180 million years of geologic time. In 1948, a National Geographic Society expedition was so taken with Kodachrome Basin’s vibrant beauty that it named the area after the popular color film. Now, visitors come from all over to camp, hike, and ride horses through the enchanting setting.