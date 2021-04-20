Where are you going?
Kodachrome Basin State Park

Cannonville, UT 84718, USA
Website
| +1 435-679-8562
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Within striking distance of Bryce Canyon lies a landscape full of monolithic stone spires known as sedimentary pipes. Here, the stone towers complement multicolored sandstone layers, hinting at 180 million years of geologic time. In 1948, a National Geographic Society expedition was so taken with Kodachrome Basin’s vibrant beauty that it named the area after the popular color film. Now, visitors come from all over to camp, hike, and ride horses through the enchanting setting.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

About 20 minutes outside Bryce Canyon National Park, along the red-and-white striped Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, lies the underrated Kodachrome Basin State Park. For about $15, you can camp beneath oddly-shaped sandstone spires and watch the sky become a technicolored backdrop to their silhouettes. The park was named Kodachrome Basin for the layers of color found here, like early photographs that used kodachrome film.

